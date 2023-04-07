Srinagar, Apr 07: The Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into illegal lease of temple properties in the Valley while Deputy Commissioners (DC) have been directed to furnish the updated inventory within a week’s time.

On the directions of Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell, Jammu & Kashmir, a letter has been issued to 10 DCs of Kashmir, wherein they were asked to probe the illegal lease of temple properties and nexus in temple properties being used illegally.

“I am hereby directed to enclose herewith copy of communication along with its enclosures bearing O.M no. GAD-RMC/256/2022-LGRMC-GAD dated 20-05-2022 received from Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell, Jammu & Kashmir with the request to ascertain any such instances in your district and take appropriate necessary action under rules with intimation to this office,” a letter issued from Divisional Commissioner’s office under number DIV.COM/Mig-121/7150795/46-57, reads.

Besides, the DCs have been asked to furnish the updated inventory of Religious Minority Properties (Temple, Gurudwara, Others) within week’s time positively—(KNO)