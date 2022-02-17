It can’t get funnier than this. A man conscious about his appearance was arrested in Qatar after he carried talcum powder packed in tissue paper apparently to look presentable for job interviews.

The man from Hyderabad was traveling to Qatar in search of employment. He was arrested after authorities found a pinch of the talcum powder packed in a tissue paper in his possession.

Mohammed Nawaz of Uppuguda in Hyderabad was taken into custody on charges of carrying suspected narcotic substance in facial tissue papers and since then he has been spending time behind bars in Qatar.

An MBA graduate, Nawaz went to Dubai last year in search of employment where he had attended some job interviews. Since it was his first visit to the Gulf region where the weather is very hot, he was carrying Ponds talcum powder in facial tissue paper that was kept inside his laptop bag.

He was applying talcum powder whenever he was going out for a job interview to avoid irritation and uneasiness because of the high temperature, Telangana Today quoting his family members said.

As he could not get a job in Dubai, Nawaz flew to Qatar to try his luck in the tiny yet gas-rich country. But he was taken into custody on arrival in Doha as customs officials found the talcum powder in a folded facial tissue paper in his laptop bag.

According to sources, Nawaz insisted that the powder was nothing, but the global brand of Ponds and that he was innocent. The sample of powder has been referred to a laboratory for testing and Nawaz detained. Since then, Nawaz family and their relatives in Qatar were pleading innocence and trying for his release.

According to rules, carrying any powder or powder-like substance in hand or carry-on baggage, which is 350 ml or more is prohibited. Substances like spices, sugar, flour, ground coffee, and cosmetics are also not allowed. Even most gulf countries do not permit to carry even less than 350 ml.