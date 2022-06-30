New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare has taken various initiatives for Amarnath pilgrims..

State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation including services of Specialist doctors, as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu & Kashmir Government, particularly by those States from where large numbers of pilgrims arrive.

Following initiatives have been taken:

● For attending medical emergencies, health professionals including doctors and paramedics will be deployed in batches. The first batch commenced on 25th June 2022 – 13th July 2022. The second and third batches would start from 11th July 2022 – 28th July 2022 and from 26th July 2022 – 11th August 2022.

● Medical professionals are being deployed from Central Government hospitals and CGHS.

o The Government of J & K through the Director of Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had requested 155 medical personnel (87 doctors, 68 paramedics) from Central Government Hospitals and CGHS.

o In total, 176 nominations (115 doctors and 61 paramedics) have been received from the Central Government Hospitals and CGHS. The complete list has been communicated to DHS Kashmir for further deployment.

● Medical professionals (Doctors and paramedics) are being deployed from 11 states and UTs

o The Government of J & K through the Director of Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had requested 437 medical personnel (154 doctors, 283 paramedics) from 11 states and UTs (Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra).

o In total, 433 nominations (214 doctors and 219 paramedics) have been received from 9 states. Deployment of 428 medical personnel (211 doctors, 217 paramedics) has already been made by DHS (Kashmir) for all three batches.

● Two 50-bedded hospitals

o To augment the indoor facility at Baltal and Chandanwari, MoHFW is facilitating this through DRDO.

o The 50-bedded hospital has been set up at Baltal and Chandwari by DRDO through the funds provided by MoHFW.

o For the above-stated two 50 bedded hospitals, an additional requirement of staff (129 each from UT of U & K; and MoHFW) was requested from DHS (Kashmir). The surplus buffer manpower available with MoHFW [through the Central Government Hospitals and CGHS and those nominated by States] was provided to the DHS, Kashmir for further deployment.

● Development of Comprehensive Note of medical care for High Altitude Illness

o Comprehensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material has been prepared for Amarnathji Yatra 2022 and shared with stakeholders for necessary action.

● Development of IEC material: Do’s and Don’ts for the pilgrims

o Short Do’s and Don’ts (in English and Hindi) have been prepared for the pilgrims and shared with stakeholders for necessary action.

● Capacity Building through training of trainers has been successfully done

o TOT (Training of Trainers) Programme for High Altitude Emergencies was also conducted at Dhobiawan, Kashmir from 4-6th May 2022

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also been working with other ministries to make it a hassle-free Darshan for the devotees and make the overall Yatra a grand success.