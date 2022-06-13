Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to use vacant and under construction buildings along the Amarnath yatra route for accommodating pilgrims and security forces.

Kashmir is experiencing an unusual tourist rush with the majority of the hotels and houseboats teeming with tourists. The yatra will take off on June 30 and culminate on August 11.

To accommodate Yatris and security forces, the government is now contemplating using vacant and under-construction buildings along the route to Amarnath cave.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole has directed deputy commissioners to visit the yatra route and prepare a list of vacant and under-construction buildings in villages along the route.

They have also been told to prepare a list of petrol pumps, hotels, eateries and submit it to the divisional commissioner’s office.

“Security forces could be accommodated in vacant and under construction buildings. The under-construction buildings need some work so Yatris could be accommodated in them if needed,” a senior official said.

The government has also directed officials to install banners welcoming Amarnath pilgrims in all panchayats in the Valley that fall on the route from Qazigund to the cave shrine.

According to the order, officials should send samples of these welcome banners for approval before installing them. While various government departments, especially the tourism department, and non-governmental organizations would install welcome banners on the yatra route. This is for the first time that the government has specifically asked for it.

The directive has further asked the officials to finalize locations for erecting these welcome banners. “Moreover, the ACDs /EOs shall be directed to finalize the location in coordination with respective deputy commissioners of districts Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, Bandipora, and Ganderbal,” the order reads.

The government is expecting around 8 lakh Yatris to visit the Amarnath cave this year. There is much excitement among the intending Yatris as the Amarnath Yatra could not take place for the last two years.

The government believes if everything goes well, a record number of pilgrims is expected to visit the Amarnath cave.

To avoid any inconvenience faced by these yatris, divisional administration is making arrangements including smooth flow of transport, free medicare, confirmation center, etc.

The government has decided to constitute special flying squads to provide hassle-free transport services to the Amarnath yatra.