Shri Amarnath Yatra:  55 medical centers, six 100-bed hospitals to be set up

JAMMU, APRIL 24: Secretary of Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today chaired a meeting to review healthcare arrangements being put in place for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2024.

During the meeting, the Administrative Secretary directed the officials to collaborate closely with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, the Health Department, and security forces to ensure coordinated healthcare services for the Yatris.

The Secretary instructed the officials to finalize all necessary arrangements before the Yatra begins. He highlighted the importance of having both portable and fixed oxygen supplies at all health centers established along the Yatra route. Further, he instructed the Director of Health Services, Kashmir, to expedite the establishment of a 100-bed hospital by ONGC and arrange the required human resources for the hospital. He also stressed the need to make sure that all essential medicines and medical equipment are readily available for the pilgrims.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of facilitating a seamless and hassle-free Yatra experience for the pilgrims. He directed for ensuring that requisite healthcare staff should be readily available at all healthcare institutions, especially on highways and at critical points along the Yatra route. He called for the implementation of a quick and reliable emergency response system at all levels and instructed the officials to ensure the deployment of ambulances along the Yatra route. He asked to keep the 102 and 108 Ambulance systems on alert during the Yatra.

The Director of Health Services Kashmir provided an overview of the planned healthcare arrangements for the Yatra. He informed that a total of 55 medical centers will be set up, including 06 base hospitals with 100 bedded hospitals each at Baltal & Chandanwari, 11 medical aid centers, 12 emergency aid centers, 26 oxygen booths, and 15 on-route facilities. He further stated that 17 on-route facilities will be kept on standby to address any emergencies. The Director also shared that they have planned to deploy a total of 1415 healthcare staff for the Yatra, including 173 specialists, 244 medical officers, and 998 paramedics. Out of these, 754 will be sourced from J&K, and 661 will be requested from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Deputy Director of Health Services, Jammu (Nodal Officer for AmarnathYatra Jammu Division) provided the details of medical arrangements on Yatra routes from Lakhanpur to Banihal. He informed that 15 emergency rooms will be made operational to tackle any emergency during the Yatra, and 53 health centers will be ready to provide medical care facilities to Yatries from Lakhanpur to Lamber ground Banihal. More than 60 ambulances including 20 ALS ambulances shall be utilized during Yatra. Apart from this, the services of 15 Doctors and 60 Paramedics of the Jammu Division will be placed at the disposal of the Director of Health Services, Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra-2024. The medical teams will also be deployed at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu and Yayri Niwas Chanderkote, Ramban to provide 24×7 medical care facilities to Amarnath Yatries.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Health & Medical Education Department, the Director of Health Services Kashmir and Deputy Director of Health Services, Jammu, Chief Engineer, R&B, South Kashmir, and Chief Medical Officers of J&K.