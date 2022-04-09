Bengaluru, April 9: Karnataka police have arrested seven persons in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the main accused person had sexually assaulted the victim and made a video of the incident.

After the assault, he had threatened the victim that he would kill her if she chose to tell anyone about it.

Later, he shared the video with his friends.

Blackmailing the girl again that video would be made viral on social media, the main accused along with his seven friends gang-raped her, the police said.

The incident had taken place within the limits of Yelahanka police station in Bengaluru.

The incident has come to light after the parents of the victim persuaded her to reveal what happened to her as she came home crying.

The mother of the victim then lodged a complaint with Yelahanka police on April 5.