Srinagar: Cybercrimes have increased by 31 percent in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years

According to the latest NCRB report, in 2020, Jammu and Kashmir reported 120 cases of cybercrime, mostly computer-related offenses.

The number of such cases jumped to 173 in 2022, thereby marking an uptick of 31 percent in two years.

In 2021, the union territory had reported 154 cases of cybercrime, the report revealed.

The report further divulged that the majority of the cybercrimes registered last year have been related to the computer.

It said that 118 cases of computer-related offenses have been registered by the police last year in the union territory.

Of the total of 173 cybercrime cases, 106 crimes have been committed with a motive of fraud.

Out of the computer-related offenses, 92 cases have been registered related to cheating by personation by using computer resources (Sec.66D).

The report said that 14 cases have been registered related to the violation of privacy (Sec.66E).

Moreover, it said 33 cases have been registered related to the publication/ transmission of obscene / sexually explicit acts in electronic form (Sec. 67) in the union territory.

Fifteen cases relate to sexploitation.

Police, as per the report, last year also registered two cases of cyberstalking of women, and children under Section 354D IPC.

In addition, seven cases of cyber fraud under section 420 were registered last year by the police, the report revealed.

The report said that a total of nine cases have been also registered in the union territory under the Copyright Act 1957.

While Jammu and Kashmir Police have been holding multiple events and programmes to aware people of cyber crimes, simultaneously Crime Branch has been issuing advisories related to the latest cyber crimes.

Recently, the advisory by J&K Police said that AI-based voice cloning is the new cybercrime in the news.

Cyber Police in the advisory asked the people to remain alert as the scammers are now using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications to mint money from gullible people.