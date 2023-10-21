Srinagar: Seven matches were played on the opening day of the Srinagar Open Tennis Championship 2023 at Gindun Sports Complex Rajbagh here on Saturday.

The three-day tournament, organized annually by District Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Srinagar in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association, is played in round robin format with two top players vying for the title on Monday.

The doubles event is also being played in a round-robin format.

In the opening Single match, Samir defeated Irfan while Haider prevailed over Aaqib.

Asif Nowshehri won against Gurmit Singh who later defeated Aaqib in his second single’s match. Aaqib became the first player to be eliminated from the race to the finals.

In the doubles event, Asif Nowshehri teamed with Tahafuz Ilahi to win both their matches.