Senior Kashmir Journalist Gulzar Ahmad passes away, KEG offers condolences

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Tuesday condoled the demise of seasoned journalist Gulzar Ahmad, stating that Kashmir media fraternity has lost a dear friend who would always bring cheer to his colleagues by his wit and humour.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Resident Editor with Srinagar News, a local Urdu daily, was unwell for sometime and breathed his last at his home in Shoolipora, Budgam on Tuesday.

Gulzar, quite a popular face within the media fraternity, was unwell for many years. Reports said that he was bedridden for the last few years.




