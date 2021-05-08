Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Nisar Dharma·
Kashmir
··1 min read

Senior J&K officer Dr Shamim Wani dies after battling COVID for 14 days

Srinagar: A senior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer has become the latest victim of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Secretary Finance, Dr Shamim Ahmed Wani died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College GMC Jammu on Saturday morning, doctors at the hospital said.

Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan told The Kashmir Monitor that Dr Wani had been battling Covid-19 complications for the last 14 days at the hospital.


“He had improved in between, and had even tested negative. We were preparing to shift him to a non-Covid ICU today but unfortunately he had a lot of post-Covid complications. His lungs had become very weak. A day before, we had to put him on a ventilator,” Dr Sudan said.

Among other posts, Dr Wani had served as DC Kulgam as well in his tenure.

Born in 1966, Dr Wani was among the senior officers in J&K administration.

