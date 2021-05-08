Senior J&K officer Dr Shamim Wani dies after battling COVID for 14 days

Srinagar: A senior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer has become the latest victim of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Secretary Finance, Dr Shamim Ahmed Wani died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College GMC Jammu on Saturday morning, doctors at the hospital said.

Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan told The Kashmir Monitor that Dr Wani had been battling Covid-19 complications for the last 14 days at the hospital.

“He had improved in between, and had even tested negative. We were preparing to shift him to a non-Covid ICU today but unfortunately he had a lot of post-Covid complications. His lungs had become very weak. A day before, we had to put him on a ventilator,” Dr Sudan said.

Among other posts, Dr Wani had served as DC Kulgam as well in his tenure.

Born in 1966, Dr Wani was among the senior officers in J&K administration.