Srinagar: New Administrative Secretary Dr. Piyush Singla took a comprehensive review of the School Education Department at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu today.

The officers of the department made a detailed presentation on the various facets of the department. The meeting entailed discussion on the functioning of the department, Centrally sponsored Schemes, Physical/financial progress made under UT Capex, issues of HRM, and best practices/initiatives of the department.

The Administrative Secretary SED emphasized the timely completion of DPCs, finalization of seniority, and ensuring the availability of quality infrastructure to the students. He enjoined all the officers/officials to uphold the principles of punctuality, and discipline and ensure quality education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instructions were also issued by the Administrative Secretary SED, for effective execution/implementation of the new initiatives such as PM SHRI, Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Samiksha app, and the JK Attendance app.

The meeting was attended by the Directors of School Education, Director of Finance SED, Special Secretaries SED, Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Joint Director of Planning, and other officers of the department.