Secy Planning inspects JTFRP works in Sgr, Budgam

SRINAGAR: Secretary Planning and Civil Aviation Department, Aijaz Asad, today inspected various ongoing Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Projects being executed under World Bank funding in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

During the visit, the Secretary took stock of progress on additional block at Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla in Srinagar and Emergency Operations Centre in Budgam.

While inspecting construction of 120 bedded Specialized Orthopaedic Unit (additional hospital block) at Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, he directed the concerned officers to focus on quality parameters thereby ensuring timely completion.

Aijaz Asad, while enquiring about the technical specifications of the building, directed the concerned engineers to keep regular check on the technical and quality parameters for effective implementation.

The Secretary was informed that the building will be G+4 structure with 120 beds capacity and technically advanced modular Operation theatres besides pre-operative and post-operative units which will considerably augment the infrastructure of valley’s largest centre for the orthopedic care.

The block will also feature the Pneumatic Tube System, a first of its kind in hospitals in J&K, ensuring seamless transport of various medical items, including blood samples, test reports from one floor to another. The system will minimize human interference in supply of these items like blood sample sent from one floor will directly reach its destination without any hassle.

Pertinently, the prestigious project has been taken up under the component “Critical Infrastructure” of JTFRP being funded by the World Bank. The Secretary also reviewed work progress on prestigious project of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Control Building at Ompora, Budgam.

The EOC will be fully equipped with all the latest modern technologies, software being used world over for forecasting of natural disasters and coordinating the relief and rescue operations in case of any natural disaster. Besides, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Centre building would be the central control room for the dewatering pumping stations in Srinagar City for scientifically controlling and managing all the pump stations in the City using I T enabled services.

He directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on the project and mobilize more men and machinery on site to ensure that work is completed within the stipulated time frame.

Earlier, the Secretary visited the Government Woollen Mills, Bemina here and took stock of ongoing works undertaken under World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project there.