Security forces casualities down 73 pc after Art 370 revoked: Reddy
New Delhi, Feb 5: Thirty-two militants have been killed and 10 arrested in Jammu &Kashmir since August 5, 2019, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
He said 19 civilians died in attacks in J&K during this time.
He said 437 persons, none among them minors, are presently under preventive detention in J&K. 6,605 people including miscreants and stone pelters and over ground workers of militants were taken into custody since August.
He said incidents of security personnel deaths have come down by 73 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.
While 82 security personnel were killed during the period of 173 days from February 13 till August 4, 2019 as against 22 security force personnel who were martyred in a period of 173 days from August 5 2019 to January 24, 2020.
No proposals to set up de-radicalization camps in JK: Govt
New Delhi: There is no proposal is under consideration to set up de-radicalisation camps in Jammu & Kashmir, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
This was stated by Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy.
Earlier, supporting the idea of setting up of de-radicalisation centres in Kashmir as suggested by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh had said such a move was welcome.
Singh had said that Pakistan and its proxies have been trying to spread radicalisation in Kashmir which has affected many youth. He said de-radicalisation centres will help those youth who have gone astray.
He had called for a collective effort to tackle the issue of radicalisation in Kashmir and said experts and members from civil society must join hands to counter the problem.
Last month speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, General Rawat had mooted the setting up of de-radicalisation camps in Kashmir.
Sajad Lone, Waheed Para released from detention
Senior politician and People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra, a close aide of detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, were released from preventive detention here on Wednesday, officials said.
After the release of Lone and Parra, 13 political leaders now remain detained at the MLA hostel here which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.
Lone and Parra walked free after being in preventive detention for over 180 days.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Tuesday released two leaders — former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries, Kashmir.
Since Sunday, a total of eight leaders have been released from preventive custody. These leaders were part of preventive detention of mainstream politicians, activists and trade leaders carried out after August 5 last year when the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the prominent leaders who are still under detention are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
While Farooq Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was initially lodged at Chesmashahi huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.
The senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17 which was further renewed for a period of three months on December 16.
VIDEO| Two militants, CRPF man killed in Srinagar gunfight: DGP
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that two militants and a CRPF man were killed while a third was injured on Srinagar-Baramulla road after they fired at police and CRPF party deployed there.
“Two militants were killed, one militant was injured on Srinagar-Baramulla road after they fired at police and CRPF party deployed there,” he said while addressing a press conference here.
One slain militant was identified as Zia-ul-Rehman of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group. He hails from Budgam district of Kashmir.
Another slain militant has been identified as Khatib, a resident of Bhijbehara area of south Kashmir. He is affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant group.
The third militant who was caught alive has been identified Fayaz Omar, a Srinagar resident and is affiliated to JKIS. The DGP further informed that around 20 militants have been neutralized so far this year.
“It was a prompt response by the CRPF in which both the militants were gunned down,” said Ravi Deep Shahi, IG CRPF, Srinagar circle.