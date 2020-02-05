Security forces casualities down 73 pc after Art 370 revoked: Reddy

New Delhi, Feb 5: Thirty-two militants have been killed and 10 arrested in Jammu &Kashmir since August 5, 2019, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He said 19 civilians died in attacks in J&K during this time.

He said 437 persons, none among them minors, are presently under preventive detention in J&K. 6,605 people including miscreants and stone pelters and over ground workers of militants were taken into custody since August.

He said incidents of security personnel deaths have come down by 73 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

While 82 security personnel were killed during the period of 173 days from February 13 till August 4, 2019 as against 22 security force personnel who were martyred in a period of 173 days from August 5 2019 to January 24, 2020.