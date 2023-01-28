Actor Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man in the world, according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

It is an ancient system that measures physical perfection.

Page received 93.65 accuracy for his good looks.

This was followed by Chris Hemsworth with 93.53 per cent, Michael B Jordan of Black Panther got 93.46 per cent and singer Harry Styles scored 92.30 per cent.

This study was done by Dr Julian De Silva with the help of the latest computerised mapping techniques. Explaining the process, Dr Silva said that the latest technologies help solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful.

Talking about the new study and how it took place, he said, as per Daily Mail report: ”These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”



Reacting to Rege taking the first spot, he said: ”Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes. He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly.”



”His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.”