SBI PO final results 2021 declared, click here for details

The State Bank of India, SBI, has declared the results for Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examinations on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO exam are requested to visit sbi.co.in and check their respective results. SBI conducted the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) interview in March 2021.

SBI PO final result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the career tab and then click on the ‘Recruitment Results & Archive’ link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the SBI PO final Result notification.

Step 5: A new page with a PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Scroll down and search your roll number.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website of SBI and can follow the above mentioned steps, or, candidates can click here for the direct link to check their SBI PO final result 2021.