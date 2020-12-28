Saudi Arabia issues licenses for Kingdom’s first music training institutes

Saudi Arabia has issued the first license for two music institutes to operate in the Kingdom, reported Saudi Gazette on Monday, quoting country’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan.

In a tweet on Monday, Prince Badr called for those interested in the private and non-profit sectors to apply for licenses to operate businesses in the cultural field.

“I invite all those interested in the private and non-profit sectors to submit applications for licenses for institutes in various cultural fields on a specialized platform that will start its work after 90 days,” the Kingdom’s culture minister said.

أعلن صدور أول ترخيص لمعهدين موسيقيين في المملكة. وأدعو جميع المهتمين في القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي لتقديم طلبات تراخيص المعاهد في المجالات الثقافية المختلفة، على منصة متخصصة ستبدأ عملها بعد 90 يوماً. #رؤية_السعودية_2030 — بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود (@BadrFAlSaud) December 28, 2020

تعرّف على الحزمة الأولى من قائمة التراخيص في المجالات الثقافية والفنية للأفراد والمراكز والمعاهد التدريبية.#وزارة_الثقافة pic.twitter.com/Lf68spr4hb — وزارة الثقافة (@MOCSaudi) December 28, 2020

The list of licenses available for training centers and institutes, according to Saudi Gazette, includes those to establish institutes in the sectors of music, visual arts, theater, performing arts, fashion, culinary arts, museums, heritage, film, design, architecture, literature, translation, archeology, and handicrafts.

“The issuance of the licenses comes as part of the project to establish specialized training institutes in the fields of culture and arts by the Ministry of Culture. The ministry is working, in cooperation with Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, to empower and support Saudi talents and develop cultural and artistic capabilities, in addition to developing the artistic industry by creating educational and training opportunities in various creative disciplines,” read the news report.