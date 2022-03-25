Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations leveled by former Governor Satya Pal Malik that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore.

“We have written to CBI to investigate the matter. We want everything to be clear as people of high rank have made such allegations,” said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

On October 17, 2021, Malik had said at a function in Rajasthan, “Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get Rs 150 crore each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five ‘kurta-pajamas’ to Kashmir and will just go back with them.”

Malik had alleged that he was offered Rs 300 crore in return for clearing the files of two big industrial houses. However, he refused to accept the money and cancelled the deals.

Following such serious allegations by a former governor, the J&K government has recommended that the CBI investigate the matter to ascertain the facts and the details.