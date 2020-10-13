Sarpanch found hanging at his home in Bandipora

Bandipora: A sarpanch was found hanging on Tuesday morning at his home in Zurimanz village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official sources said that the family members of the sarpanch, who saw him hanging inside the house, immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police official while confirming the incident said that the body was later taken to district hospital Bandipora for post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities.

He said that it was not immediately known as to why he took this extreme step.

The official said that the proceedings under relevant sections of law have been initiated and further investigation has been taken up in this regard—(KNO)