‘Sarkari Mulazim’: A king of his own castle

There’s an old maxim: “Money can’t buy happiness.” But a government job in Kashmir can buy you anything. Yes, you heard it right. Being a government employee in this part of the world is a big statement. You walk with a different attitude; you cheat with a different approach and you get a bride of your choice. You can take loans, build houses and buy luxurious cars.

To be honest, our elder generation is government “job addicts”. All other professions are considered menial here (Even if you are earning lakhs in private jobs, you are still unemployed). But who is responsible for this mindset? You, me, our society? We all are responsible for the mess; we are in today. Though with the advancement of technology and social media boom, many have come out of their cultural ethos and are accepting the new advancement, but most of the population is still holding the old rope- the rope of security and permeance. Let’s find out some of the reasons why government employees are most loved and private jobs seen as a temporary arrangement.

Job security

Job security is the biggest plus point of government jobs. And in private, there is no job security. There are very few chances that any government employee will lose his job. In most cases, an employee retains the job when he is eligible for retirement. This kind of benefit is found in government sectors only, so employees in private sectors are out like houseflies.

Working hours

I think that working hours is another feature that makes it attractive. In the government sector, there are standard working hours. In the private sector, a college student can also work part-time to earn some quick bucks. Post liberalization, overtime does not mean money

Pay structure

The next significant factor is the pay structure. After 6th pay commission, a government employee earns more than a private sector employee.

Promotions

The promotional benefit is also another most vital factor in the government sector. In government jobs, promotion is always based on how long you work not necessarily how better you work. In the private sector, talent matters. To quote from Ravi Teja starrer Telugu movie: `Paisa talent ko diya jata, senority ko nahi’.

Benefits and perks

Benefits and perks always rain in the government sector. Pension plans, retirement benefits, medical, housing loans, and childcare, etc are the biggest draw. Whereas some large private sector companies do offer such benefits, but there is no guarantee that those will stay till you retire.

Work stress

As we have seen, the government sector has standard working hours. A 10 to 4 job is always preferable. The government officials can spend time with family, go on an outing and enjoy with friends. In the private sector, the family is the first casualty.

Respect

With all these benefits, Sarkari jobs also bring respect. If you are a government employee, everyone will give you the respect that you deserve because of your position and power.

Inevitable salary increment

Last but not least salary increment is another driving force. Your salary will increase no matter what your performance is. So, if you are an average performer, this is great.

Earlier it was a Kashmir phenomenon only. After many companies collapsed, people are forced to think that government jobs are the only way out to secure a future. Plus salary bracket in Kashmir’s private sector is not even five percent of its cousins in the outside world.

Matchmakers hate private sector employees. It is a big turn-off. Often matchmakers look down upon boys who do not have sarkari jobs. Looks do not matter. You may be a hunk, but you have no market value if you are working in the private sector. Most of the boys who work in the private sector marry their relations because matchmakers would not take the risk unless they are inspired by Collie No 1.