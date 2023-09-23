Srinagar: Two Employees Face Salary Deduction for Unauthorized Absence at Tuberculosis Hospital in North Kashmir

Authorities in Srinagar have taken action against two employees who were discovered to be absent from their duties at the Tuberculosis hospital in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. During a surprise check conducted on Friday, these employees were found to be absent without authorization. As a result, the additional deputy commissioner of Sopore has ordered a deduction from their salaries.

The deducted salary will be deposited into the district Red Cross fund. Additionally, the ADC has requested a report from the district Tuberculosis officer within 3 days to provide an explanation for their absence.