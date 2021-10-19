Srinagar: The white marbled Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake is bustling with devotees on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

Not only in the Valley, but Milad celebrations are also underway across the world.

'Salam Maulidur Rasul': Check out Milad e-cards of Muslim heads of states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other leaders in the country have already wished people on the auspicious occasion through statements or tweets.

Meanwhile, several heads of Muslim counties have shared customized e-cards on their social media handles to greet people on Milad-un-Nabi.

'Salam Maulidur Rasul': Check out Milad e-cards of Muslim heads of states

Most of them have wished people in their respective languages.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi shared an e-card on his Twitter handle in the Arabic language that reads: “Al Mawlud un Nabi Shareef, Kulu aam wa antum bikhair.”Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan too wished people through an e-card that read. ‘Leyle-i Mevlid Mubarek Olsun.

'Salam Maulidur Rasul': Check out Milad e-cards of Muslim heads of states

’“I congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the occasion of Leyle-i Mawlid. I pray to Allah that this blessed night….may bring goodness for all humanity,” he said in a message on Facebook.Indonesian president Joko Widodo’s e-card read: “Selamat Memperingati Maulid Nabi SAW 1443 Hijriah’.Former prime minister of Malaysia Mahatir Mohammad also wished people through an e-card.While most of the people used the term ‘Milad-un-Nabi’, Mahatir preferred to write ‘Maulidur Rasul’ in his e-card shared on his Facebook page.‘Salam Maulidur Rasul 2021/ 1443H,” said his e-card.