SRINAGAR,July 4: In view of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SAJY) 2023, Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) has established the stalls enroute the Holy cave for the pilgrims. In this connection Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib today visited the sites and took stock of the arrangements ,Inspected stalls put up by various SHGs enroute the Holy cave.

The inspection aimed to ensure that the stalls were set up in a proper manner and are equipped with all the necessary facilities to cater to the needs of the yatris.

During the visit , Mission Director assessed the cleanliness, hygiene, and overall infrastructure of the stalls. She also interacted with the SHG members to understand their experiences and challenges in managing the stalls. The Mission Director provided valuable feedback and suggestions to further improve the functioning of the stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD said that for welcoming Shri amaranth Ji Yatris,SHG made handcrafted product ranging from woolen garments, shawls, stalls, handicraft products, handloom products, saffron, dry vegetables, fruits, dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, paper machie products etc will be available for sale at the stalls throughout the Yatra period.

While praising the SHG members the MD said ,” the enthusiasm and dedication displayed by the women SHGs in setting up these stalls has resulted in a wide array of offerings, leaving no stone unturned to cater to the varied needs and preferences of the yatris.

From essential commodities to traditional handicrafts, handmade allied shg products these SHGs have truly excelled in their preparations.Not only these women SHGs strive to serve the yatris with top-notch products and services, but they also create a warm and welcoming environment throughout the pilgrimage.

Their enthusiasm and commitment are visible in their meticulous attention to detail and the personal touch they bring to each interaction with the yatris, Their preparedness and eagerness to welcome the yatris are truly commendable.” She maintained.

She appreciated the efforts of the SHGs in setting up and managing the stalls. She emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure the well-being of the yatris. She also assured the SHG members of the full support in addressing any challenges they may face.

Giving details the Mission Director JKRLM said that last year during Amarnath JI Yatra 2022, JKRLM for the first-time operated stalls of SHG members enroute the Holy cave and occupied 27 stalls in 09 districts of J&K along the roadside enroute the Holy cave .

The 447 SHG members from 151 self help groups earned an amount of Rs 28,45,501 during the yatra period,she said

The establishment of these stalls by the women SHGs is a testament to their commitment to providing high-quality products and services to the yatris. The stalls will offer a diverse range of products catering to the needs and preferences of the yatris, ensuring a memorable experience throughout the SAJY-2023 Yatra, she added.

It is to mention that the yatra stalls installed by SHGs play a crucial role in providing essential services and facilities to the yatris during their pilgrimage. These stalls offer handcrafted ,allied SHG products and other necessary amenities to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for the yatris.