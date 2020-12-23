Sajad Lone’s PC emerges as single largest party in two Kashmir districts

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) led by Sajad Lone has emerged as the single largest party in two districts of Kashmir Valley in the recently concluded District Development Council polls, results of which were announced on Tuesday night.

The party has emerged as the single largest party in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of North Kashmir.

According to figures, PC has won 5 seats in Kupwara, followed by National Conference 4, Independents 2, AIP 1 and Apni Party 1.

In neighbouring Baramulla district, PC has won three seats, followed by two each to Congress, Apni Party, National Conference and PDP.

Three independents have also won in the district. PC chairman Sajad Lone and its General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari had vigorously campaigned for the party candidates in north Kashmir.