JAMMU, NOVEMBER 16: A pair of Royal Bengal Tiger, the National Animal, aged 9 years, is reaching Jambu Zoo today from Aringar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Pertinently, the tiger pair has been brought here in exchange of a pair of Himalayan Black Bear from Jambu Zoo to Aringar Anna Zoological Park as part of an animal exchange programme.

The Royal Bengal Tiger is one of the largest, fiercest, and most powerful member of Big Cat family. Every tiger has a distinct strip pattern which makes them different from other tigers and makes it easy in counting them during the tiger census. There are around 3,167 tigers in India’s forests, which is more than 75% of the global Tiger population as per the 2023 Tiger Census. .

The Tiger pair will be housed in a naturalistic and enriched enclosure having a space of more than 4500 square meter as per the Central Zoo Authority’s norms with water ponds, machans, heating and ventilation facility for extreme weather condition. The Tigers will will be kept under quarantine for a week’s time and thereafter will be released in the paddock for public display.

Royal Bengal Tiger will be an additional attraction in the family of Jambu Zoo and a great delight for the public especially children, wildlife enthusiasts and other the visitors.