Ministry of Tourism in order to boost Medical Tourism in the country, has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism. The Strategy has identified the following key pillars:

(i) Develop a brand for India as a wellness destination

(ii) Strengthen the ecosystem for medical and wellness tourism

(iii) Enable digitalization by setting up Online Medical Value Travel (MVT) Portal

(iv) Enhancement of accessibility for Medical Value Travel

(v) Promoting Wellness Tourism

(vi) Governance and Institutional Framework

However, as part of its on-going activities, Ministry of Tourism, releases global print, electronic and online media campaigns in important and potential markets overseas, under the ‘Incredible India’ brand-line, to promote various tourism destinations and products of the country. Digital promotions are also regularly undertaken through the Social Media accounts of the Ministry on different themes including the theme of Medical Tourism.

The Government of India liberalized the e-Tourist Visa Scheme pursuant to the cabinet approval on 30.11.2016 and the e-Tourist Visa (eTV) scheme was renamed to e-visa Scheme and, at present, it has e-medical Visa and e-Medical Attendant Visa as sub-categories of e-visa.

In the case of e-Medical Visa and for e-Medical Attendant Visa, triple entry is permitted and extension may be granted up to 6 months on case to case basis on merits of each case by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO)/Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) concerned. Medical Attendant Visa was co-terminus with the validity of the principal e-visa holder.

Further, Union Ministry of Health is coordinating with other Ministries and stakeholders viz. Hospitals, Medical Value Travel (MVT) facilitators, Insurance Companies, NABH etc. to promote medical value travel in the country.

This reply was given by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha on Monday.