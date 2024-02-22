English | اردو و
Thursday, February 22nd 2024
Restoration Work Underway on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

by
1 min read
NATIONAL HIGHWAY 4

Following landslides and mudslides, the Traffic Department spokesman has reported ongoing restoration work at Kishtwari Pather and Hingni on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW). The process is expected to take some time. Commuters are advised to avoid travel on NH-44 until the road is cleared.

Earlier, landslides occurred at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Trishul Mode, Panthial, and Chambalwas, leading to a single lane being prepared to clear stranded traffic between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.

For the latest updates, the Traffic Control Units (TCUs) can be contacted at Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103), Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043), and Udhampur (8491928625).

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh Highway and Mughal Road remain closed due to snow accumulation. Efforts are underway to clear these vital highways at the earliest.

