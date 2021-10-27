It was Indian and Pakistani Bhabis’ day out in Dubai. Tennis ace Sania Mirza came to the rescue of Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafiz after he forgot to bring the birthday cake for his wife in the din of the T20 match against New Zealand.

Sania had bought a chocolate cake to celebrate Nazia Hafeez’s birthday on Tuesday night. She was pictured in a small intimate celebration with the Hafeez family.

Taking to Twitter, cricketer Muhammad Hafeez said he had forgotten his wife Nazia Hafeez’s, birthday. Admitting his mistake he wished his wife a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 i forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time. pic.twitter.com/jDSCLtyV8l — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 26, 2021

Hafeez also thanked Sania for saving the day. “Happy birthday to my wife, Nazia Hafeez. I forgot, but thanks to the rescue angel Sania Mirza [for arranging] a birthday cake on time.”

Hafeez was not able to stabilize Pakistan’s innings after a mini-collapse against the Kiwis.

It was Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali who rescued Green Shirts on Tuesday. The buzz is that the world cup is perhaps Hafeez’s last outing as he plans to retire on a high.