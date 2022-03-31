RIYADH: Anti-terror coalition forces have announced a Ramzan ceasefire in Yemen.

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it will stop all military activities in Yemen from March 3.

This comes in response to the request of the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General and in support of the efforts and endeavors to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to end the Yemeni crisis, the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition also said it will take all steps and measures to make the ceasefire a success, and create appropriate conditions and a positive environment during the month of Ramadan to make peace.

“Our position is firm in support of the legitimate Yemeni government in all its political stance and military measures, and we affirm our stand with the Yemeni people to achieve their aspirations and build their state in a way that achieves security and prosperity,” the coalition further said.

Arab News reported that GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf on Tuesday called on the coalition and all Yemeni parties to halt all military operations in Yemen.

The GCC said in a statement that Al-Hajraf’s call emanated from the keenness of GCC leaders and peoples to achieve peace and stability in Yemen. It also came to emphasize the great interest that Yemen and its people enjoy within the GCC.

The Secretary-General affirmed that the call is addressed to all Yemeni parties, and renewed the invitation to Ansar Allah to attend and participate in the dialogue with their “Yemeni brothers”, and to prioritize Yemen’s interest and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

On Friday, the Iran-backed militia attacked an Aramco oil storage facility in Jeddah causing a fire.

The coalition announced later that the fire in two tanks at the North Jeddah oil facility had been brought under control, and there were no casualties.

Saudi Arabia said after those attacks that it would bear no responsibility for any shortage of global oil supplies caused by Houthi attacks.

The North Jeddah plant stores diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel for use in the city. It accounts for over a quarter of Saudi Arabia’s supplies and also provides fuel for a desalination plant.

Before Friday’s attack, Saudi air defenses forces destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by the Houthis targeting the southern part of the Kingdom. The attacks deliberately targeted civilian areas and energy installations, the coalition said, and threatened both regional and international security.

These attacks were condemned by countries and organizations from around the world.