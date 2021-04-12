Rains lash Kashmir, more expected in coming days

Srinagar: Amid forecast for more rains, night temperatures rose across Kashmir Valley, officials said on Monday.

A meteorological department official said hat the minimum temperature settled at 7.8°C against 6.4°C on the previous night in Srinagar.

The temperature in the summer capital, which received 8mm of rains in 24 hours till 0830 a.m., was 0.2°C above normal for this time of the season, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and received rainfall of 9.6mm during the time, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 4.0°C against 0.9°C on the earlier night while the famous resort in south Kashmir received 13.6mm of rain.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.8°C against previous night’s 4.8°C while it had 6.0mm of rain, the official said.

Kupwara recorded a low of 5.2°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and received 8.6mm of rain, the official said.

Gulmarg record a low of minus 0.2°C against 0.0°C on the previous night while the world famous skiing resort in the north Kashmir received 14.6mm of rain, the official said.

“There’s no forecast of any severe weather till April 14. Expect another spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm (in plains) and snowfall over higher reaches during April 14th night to April 15,” Director meteorological department Sonam Lotus said.

For next 24 hours, the MeT office here forecast “isolated very light rain/thundershowers in the upper reaches of Kashmir and Pirpanjal range of Jammu division. Mainly dry weather on the plains of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Regarding the outlook for subsequent two days, the MeT office said there is possibility of “isolated to scattered light Rain/thundershowers/Snow.” (GNS)