PSO of senior PDP leader succumbs at Srinagar hospital

Srinagar: The injured Personal Security Officer of a PDP leader at Natipora area of Srinagar, who was seriously, wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen, succumbed at Bones and Joints Hospital, Srinagar, officials said.

“He had bullet injuries and succumbed,” a doctor at Bone & Joints hospital said.

Earlier, a police official said that unidentified gunmen fired at Manzoor Ahmed Belt number 328, a selection grade constable, at Natipora leaving him critically injured. “He was guarding PDP leader Pervez Ahmed,” he had said.

Sources said that Manzoor had gone to the market to buy milk and he was shot at near the entry gate of the PDP leader Pervez.

“Manzoor was shifted to Bones and Joints Hospital. He received gunshot wounds in his belly,” they said, adding that the injured has been shifted to Bone and Joints Hospital, Srinagar.

Talking to KNO, PDP leader Pervez said that this is second attack on him since 2009. “My security cover was trimmed to a large extent despite the fact that I constantly face threats.

I don’t know why they are doing it. I have been repeatedly demanding security cover and instead they are cutting it down. I don’t know why they (BJP) are so afraid of PDP,” he said.

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt has been launched in Natipora, by the police and paramilitary forces to nab the attackers—(KNO)