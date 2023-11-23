In its ongoing crackdown on drug peddlers, the Police, on the second day of their Seizure/Attachment Drive, has seized another property belonging to a well-known drug peddler in North Kashmir’s Handwara of Kupwara district.

A Police representative stated that a plot of land measuring 07 Marlas, registered under the name of Fayaz Ahmad Malla, son of Gh. Mohi-ud-Din Malla and resident of Muqam Himwanpora Kralgund Handwara, has been seized under section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985.

“The individual in question is implicated in the following NDPS cases: Case FIR No.67/2020 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act at PS Kralgund and Case FIR No. 73/2022 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act at PS Kralgund.”

“The identified property was flagged as unlawfully obtained during the course of an investigation conducted by Handwara Police. It is believed that the property was acquired through unlawful trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by its owner,” the spokesperson conveyed.

The apprehended drug peddler is presently detained under PIT-NDPS Act and is confined at Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu.

This operation underscores Handwara Police’s steadfast commitment to combating the drug crisis. The local community in the area has commended Handwara Police’s initiative in attaching immovable properties suspected to be linked to illicit drug trafficking by the apprehended drug peddler within the Police District Handwara.