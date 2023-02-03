Srinagar: Well known businessman of Kashmir valley Jan Muhammad Koul has passed away.

Kashmir Traders Alliance has condoled the demise of Jan Muhammad Koul.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, President KTA, Ajaz Shahdhar expressed shock over the demise of Koul.

”Jan Sahab was our mentor who was respected by all in the business fraternity for his behavior and conduct. He was Kashmir’s veteran trader who had served and led prominent trader bodies in the Valley.”

KTA prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Shahdhar said his death has left a ‘big void in the business fraternity of Kashmir’.