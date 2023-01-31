Sriinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Sajad Hussain Malik has been appointed coach of Ahmedabad Defenders for the upcoming Prime Volleyball League.

The tournament will be held from February 4 to March 5 in different cities across the country.

Sajad is the only coach from J&K who has been selected for season 2 also. In season 1, Ahmedabad Defenders won the silver medal.

Working as DySP in J&K police, Sajad Hussain has coached teams in various Asian and World championships.

He has coached the senior J&k state as well as central sports police volleyball team. He is a NIS one-year diploma holder and has passed FIVB level 1 and FIVB level 2.

Ahmedabad Defenders will play their first match at Bangalore on February 6. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Live 1 Sony Ten Sports.

Prime Volleyball League is affiliated with World Volleyball League. There are eight franchises participating in the tourney. Each team has two foreign players. Foreign players hail from the USA, Iran, Argentina, and Australia.