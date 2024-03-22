President appoints MY Wani as additional judge of J&K HC

Srinagar, March 21: President of India on Thursday appointed Mohammad Yousuf Wani as Additional Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for two years.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Mohd. Yousuf Wani, to be an Additional Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, for two years with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office,” Ministry Of Law And Justice, GoI, said in a notification, a copy of which lies with GNS.

On March 12, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Judicial Officer, as Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Last year on September 21, the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the appointment of Wani as an Additional Judge of the High Court.