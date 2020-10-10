Predawn gunfight in Kulgam: 2 militants killed, operation on

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter which erupted in wee hours of Saturday in Chinigam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Official sources said that the bodies of two militants can been seen lying near the encounter site, however they were yet to be recovered as the encounter was still on.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police and Army’s 01RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chinigam .

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. (GNS)