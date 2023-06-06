SRINAGAR: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, the power supply to Receiving Stations Safakadal, Kawdoor, Mughal Masjid, Rainawari, Khanyar, Zoonimar, Soura and Wanganpora shall remain affected due to facilitate repair works at 132/ 33 Kv Grid Station Wanganpora on June 06 from 8 am to 12 noon and June 08 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in order to carry augmentation work of 33 Kv Tral-1st line the power supply to receiving stations Chewa, Tral and Tral-I-Balla shall remain affected on June 06 and 08 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, in order to facilitate repair works the power supply to receiving stations Dalband, Brein, Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan shall remain affected on June 06 from 10 am to 5 pm and receiving station Harwan shall remain affected on June 07, 08, 10 and 12 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, in order to carry out rectification of damage OPGW on 132 Kv Wanpoh- Awantipora Line the power supply to 132 Kv Awantipora Line Ckt-1 shall remain affected on June 06 and 07 from 9 am to 6 pm; 33 Kv SICOP Line (From Wanpoh GSS), 11 Kv Wanpon and Railway Feeders (Harnag Receiving Station) shall remain affected on June 06 from 9 am to 6 pm.