SRINAGAR: Power situation has started improving in the Kashmir Valley after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha intervened to provide succor to the people in the winter.

This also follows the Centre’s decision to increase power allocation to J&K by 293 MW. Distant powerhouses in West Bengal, Bihar, and even Bhutan have been roped in to supply additional energy to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is in addition to the 500 MW of power that the LG administration has decided to buy to meet winter demand.

“It is back to normal. We are supplying more power than what we used to supply last year. The situation is quite comfortable. We are maintaining the power supply regularly. We have a curtailment schedule which is being maintained,“ H Rajesh Prasad. Principal Secretary, PDD told The Kashmir Monitor.

LG administration is currently purchasing energy at Rs 10 per unit from the power exchange to meet the demand.

“Administrative Council has already approved to buy 500 MW of power. Now, we need to sign a power purchase agreement. There is a process that needs to be followed. Once we sign the agreement, the power generating companies will schedule the electricity. It will take around 15 days. We are currently purchasing power at Rs 10 per unit. Once we get 500 MW, our dependence on power exchanges will come down,” said Prasad.

During the current financial year, the UT has entered into historic Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for 1600 MW Solar, 900 MW Hydro, and 500 MW thermal energy. A PDD spokesman said this will not only lead towards resource adequacy for the region but will also provide an optimal mix of Hydro, Thermal, and Solar generation. Efforts are underway to harness wind power as well so that the strength behind renewable energy is utilized to the maximum.

On the other side, Kashmir Power Distribution Company Ltd (KPDCL) has also intensified a crackdown against power theft in the valley. Special squads have been formed that conduct checks during the night.

KPDCL conducted 10,465 inspections and disconnected over 11,000 consumers in the last 10 days of November 2023.

KPDCL also realized a revenue of Rs.85.24 crore, including power receipts, in the same period, with the highest remittances of Rs.16.42 crore recorded on November 28 alone.

“Power theft is a crime & #KPDCL will press charges under relevant law against those indulging in it,” KPDCL posted on X.