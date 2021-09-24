Power reforms: Over four lakh smart meters to be installed in J&K by 2023

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has set the target of installing four lakh smart meters in union territory by 2023.

The process of installing smart meters began in December last year to control thefts and improve the power situation in the union territory.

Sources said the government would complete the target in two phases.

In the first phase, at least one lakh smart meters will be installed in Jammu and Kashmir by April 2022

“This will cover Srinagar and Jammu areas mostly following which the department will begin installation in other districts,” sources said.

They said an additional three lakh smart consumer meters will be installed in the second phase.

“The process has to be completed in a time-bound manner so that the overall power situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves. The smart consumer metering will be beneficial for people as well as the department as the process will ensure that no unit of electricity goes waste,” sources said.

An official said that alongside smart meters, the department will also upgrade infrastructure by replacing wooden poles, damaged wires, and other machinery in receiving stations.

“At least Rs 4,000 crore is being spent under various schemes to upgrade the power sector,” he said.

The installation of smart meters is aimed at bringing transparency in metering, billing, and collection which will eventually reduce power losses and ensure quality and reliable power supply to consumers.

The meters will be read remotely in Data Centre at Srinagar and Data Recovery Centre at Jammu through communication channels, which will also facilitate the distribution Corporations to know the status of power supply at the consumer end and take prompt action in case there is power interruption due to system faults or some other reasons.

The officials said the consumers can recharge the smart meters in the same manner as mobile phones are recharged, thus eliminating the requirement of manual meter-reading and paper bill distribution.