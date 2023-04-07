SRINAGAR: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that the power supply to Receiving Stations Arampora, Panzinara and Sheer Colony shall remain affected on April 08, 11 and 13 from 10.00 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Peerbagh, STC, BSF and Airforce shall remain affected on April 08 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations Rohama, Chakloo, Ganapora, Hadipora, Watergam and Food Park shall remain affected on April 08 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Pulwama and Pinglena shall remain affected on April 08 from 09 am to 3 pm.

