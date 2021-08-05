Poverty alleviation to employment generation: Centre increases financial grant to J&K by 30%

Srinagar: Centre has increased the fund allocation to Jammu and Kashmir by over 30 per cent in the last three years.

Documents accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that the central government has increased MGNREGS funds by more than 30 per cent last year.

Against Rs 825.62 crore in 2019-20, the central government increased the fund share to Rs 1166.63 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in 2020-21.

In 2018, the central government had released Rs 620.36 crore to Jammu and Kashmir to generate employment in rural areas.

Similarly, under PMGSY, the Centre enhanced the funds to Jammu and Kashmir by more than 60 per cent last year.

During the financial year 2020-21, the Centre released Rs1727.2961 crore against Rs 695.5 crore in 2019-20.

In 2018-19, the Centre released Rs590.77 to Jammu and Kashmir for generating employment and to build the roads in rural areas.

Under NRLM, which is aimed at alleviating poverty, the Centre increased the funds allocation to Jammu and Kashmir by more than 75 per cent.

In 2020-21, the Centre released Rs 115.27crore to Jammu and Kashmir compared to Rs 22.99 crore in 2019-20.

To promote self-employment and organization of rural people, the Centre in 2018-19 released Rs 58.55 crore to Jammu and Kashmir under NRLM.

The fund share released by the Central Government as per the documents has been increased by more than 90 per cent under PMAY-G scheme.

The main aim of the PMAY-G scheme is to provide pucca houses with some of the basic amenities to below the poverty line families in rural India.

In 2020-21, the centre released Rs 795.86 crores to Jammu and Kashmir against Rs 67.69 crore in 2019-20. In 2018-19, Jammu and Kashmir got a fund to the tune of Rs 226.83 crore under the PMAY-G scheme.

An official said the central government since the start of Back- to -Village has given “equal” attention to the developmental problems being faced at the rural level.

“The fund allocation has been enhanced under all these schemes. Similarly, after B2V plans have been formulated to provide all the facilities to the people in rural Jammu and Kashmir by addressing their developmental problems,” he said.