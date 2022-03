New Delhi, March 29: A total of 34 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a query of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Hazi Fazlur Rehman on

whether the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state the number of people from outside the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir who have bought the property in the UT after the abrogation of Article 370, the MoS in a written reply said that 34 persons have so far bought properties in the UT.

“As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 34 persons from outside the Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in UT of J-K after the abrogation of Article 370”, said Minister Rai.

On the question of the areas where the said properties have been bought, MoS Home Affairs said, “The properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, and Ganderbal districts.”

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Union government changed the laws for the procurement of land and properties in J&K and Ladakh and new land procurement laws were formed thereafter.