Possibility of a third COVID wave: J&K forms 10-member committee to prepare action plan

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday approved constitution of a ten-member committee to formulate an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

The committee according to an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, is headed by Dr. M.S. Khuroo, former Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar.

Dr. Shakti Gupta, Executive Director and CEO AIIMS Jammu has been appointed as Co-Chairman of the committee.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a Committee, comprising of ten members, for formulating an Action Plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order.

The eight members of the committee include Dr. A.G. Ahangar, Director SKIMS Soura; Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid, Principal GMC Srinagar; Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Member Medical Colleges, J&K and Managing Director, JKMSCL; Dr. Yasin Choudhary, Mission Director NHM, J&K; Dr. Saleem, Head of the Department PSM, GMC Srinagar; Dr. Muzaffer Jan, Head of the Department Member Pediatrics, GMC Srinagar; Dr. Rahul Gupta, Head of the Department, Chest Member Diseases, GMC Jammu; and Dr. Khalid, Sr. Resident Administrator, Department Member of Hospital Administration, AIIMS, Delhi.

The committee has been tasked to prepare an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir while special focus will be laid on preparedness in terms of creation of health infrastructure, enhancement in testing capacities, treatment protocols, arrangement of essential drugs/logistics, Machinery and Equipments, oxygen supply, and manpower.

It will also focus on ramping up COVID hospital beds and Critical Care Units especially for Pediatrics/Neo-natal age group, which is likely to be affected more.

Besides, the committee has been asked to strengthen Healthcare and COVID Care facilities in the rural areas of the Union Territory and also devise additional COVID Care facilities in the rural areas of J&K.