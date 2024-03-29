Poonch accident: Ten Injured after vehicle falls into gorge

Srinagar, Mar 28: A minibus skid off the road and plunged into a gorge, leaving ten individuals including two children injured at Manganad village in Poonch district.

According to initial inputs, the mishap occurred on Thursday when the matador, carrying approximately ten passengers, met with an unfortunate accident, resulting in significant injuries to those on board.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene as the vehicle lost control and careened into the ditch, causing extensive damage. Prompt response from nearby villagers and authorities facilitated the swift evacuation of the injured to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical care. Rakesh, one of the injured passengers, recounted the ordeal, attributing the accident to brake failure, which led to the driver’s futile attempts to regain control before the vehicle overturned.

Dr. Nusrat Ul Nisar, the Medical Superintendent of Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital, confirmed the admission of the ten injured individuals, emphasizing the provision of immediate medical attention to address their injuries. As investigations into the cause of the accident unfold, authorities are working to ensure the well-being and recovery of the victims of this tragic incident