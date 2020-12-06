Police to probe female’s mysterious death in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Police has started investigation into the death of a lady in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

“A 37-year-old lady Nowsheena Jan, wife of Hilal Ahmad Bhat of Magam was found injured at her home. She was shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment where she was declared brought dead,” an official said.

He said that police has started investigation under section 174 CrPC to ascertain the cause of the death. “The body of the deceased will be handed over to her legal heirs after completion of all legal formalities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Sofi said that the lady was declared brought dead on arrival.

“The exact cause of death will be known after post mortem is done,” he said—(KNO)