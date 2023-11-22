Taking stern action against illegal mineral mining in Khanpora Baramulla, the Baramulla Police confiscated four tippers and apprehended four drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police conducted this operation under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla, with support from SHO PS Baramulla.

Law enforcement seized four tippers and arrested four drivers identified as Irfan Ahmed Malik (son of Mohammad Amin Malik), Sareer Ahmed Mir (son of Nazir Ahmed Mir), Mudasir Ahmed Malik (son of Firdous Ahmad Malik), all residents of Drangbal, and Junaid Ahmed Lone (son of Bashir Ahmed Lone) from Khandiyar.

These drivers, along with their vehicles, were found engaged in unauthorized extraction and transportation of minerals. Consequently, FIRs were registered against them under pertinent sections of the law at Police Station Baramulla, and investigations have commenced.