Police distribute school kits among students

AWANTIPORA: As a part of Civic Action Programme, Police have distributed school kits among 100 needy students of Subdivision Tral, Awantipora.

The school kits which include shoes, uppers and shirts were distributed among 100 needy students at Government Upper Primary Schools of Dodkulan, Nagpathri, Zisbal, Satoora, Nagbal, Gulshanpora, Shojan, Darganiegund, Hajinad & Primary School Narigistan. On the occasion, SDPO Tral Suhail Reshi & DySP DAR Abdul Gafoor and other officers were present.

Interacting with the students, the officers present on the occasion said that we believe that education is the key to empowering students and enabling them to live with dignity, self-respect, and confidence. The officers also assured them of all possible support in future as well and advised them to concentrate in their studies and also take part in extra-curricular activities.

“Community members especially parents of the students expressed their gratitude for the support provided by the Police,” said a police statement.