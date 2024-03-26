Police Book Two Under PSA in Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police stated on Tuesday that two individuals have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for engaging in anti-national activities in Bandipora district in North Kashmir.

According to a post on X by a spokesperson for Bandipora Police, the two individuals, identified as Danish Parvaiz, son of Parvaiz Ahmad Malla, and Abrar Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, both residents of Sumlar, have been continuously involved in anti-national activities. They have been placed under PSA and are now held at the central jail in Kot Bhalwal.

