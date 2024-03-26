English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Tuesday, March 26th 2024
Today's Paper

Police Book Two Under PSA in Bandipora

by
1 min read
989923 rape swiss court jail time

Jammu and Kashmir Police stated on Tuesday that two individuals have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for engaging in anti-national activities in Bandipora district in North Kashmir.

According to a post on X by a spokesperson for Bandipora Police, the two individuals, identified as Danish Parvaiz, son of Parvaiz Ahmad Malla, and Abrar Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, both residents of Sumlar, have been continuously involved in anti-national activities. They have been placed under PSA and are now held at the central jail in Kot Bhalwal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading