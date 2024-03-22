Police Arrest Four Accused, Recover Key Evidence in Reasi Murder Case

The Jammu and Kashmir police apprehended four individuals in connection with an attempted murder case in Reasi district. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred on 17/03/2024 when assailants reportedly stabbed Deepak Kumar, also known as Deepu, son of Bodh Raj and resident of Aghar Jitto, Katra, with a sharp-edged weapon at Aghar Jitto Katra, leaving him seriously injured.

A case was registered at Police Station Katra under FIR No. 82/2024 U/S 307/341/34 IPC and 4/25 Arms Act, and the injured person was rushed to CHC Katra for treatment. Sensing the gravity of the incident, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma-IPS formed a special team to swiftly apprehend the accused.

The special team, with the assistance of technical experts, set up checkpoints in and around Katra town to locate the suspects. Through meticulous tracking and continuous efforts, the team zeroed in on the accused’s location and arrested all four individuals—Sunil Sharma alias Sunilu, son of Parshotam Sharma; Himanshu Sharma alias Rajju, son of Ramesh Sharma; Rohit Kumar alias Rotu, son of Parshotam Sharma; and Mukesh Kumar alias Mukeshu, son of Kushal Chand—all residents of Village Aghar Jitto, tehsil Katra, district Reasi.

Upon their arrests, sharp-edged weapons, including a Dharat, Toka, and a cricket bat, were recovered based on their disclosures. The entire operation was led by SHO Katra Inspector Nishant Gupta.

SSP Reasi expressed condemnation for such barbaric acts, labeling the perpetrators as a black spot on society. She emphasized that the investigation would diligently gather all evidence to ensure swift justice in this heinous act.

