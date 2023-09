Srinagar police on Saturday night said to have arrested three individuals believed to be part of a mobile theft gang operating within the premises of SMHS hospital, eleven stolen mobile phones have been recovered, providing a measure of relief to victims within the hospital.

The suspects have been identified as Muneeb Jan S/o Manzoor Shah R/o Sekidafar Safakadal, Mohi-ud-din Hakeem S/o Ghulam Mohiudin R/o Chai Dub Safakadal, and Mohammad Irfan Pampori S/o Mohd Sultan R/o Safakadal.

Srinagar police on X informed, “3 members of Mobile stealing gang operating in SHMS hospital arrested, 11 stolen mobiles recovered as well. 1) Muneeb Jan S/o Manzoor Shah R/o Sekidafar Safakadal 2) Mohiudin Hakeem S/o Ghulam Mohiudin R/o Chai Dub Safakadal 3) Mohd Irfan Pampori S/o Mohd Sultan R/o Safakadal.”