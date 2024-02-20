PM Modi promises to make Kashmir better than Switzerland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative impact of revoking Article 370 on the development of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting his government’s commitment to making the region a tourist destination comparable to Switzerland. Speaking at a gathering in Maulana Azad Stadium, where he launched projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 13,500 crore for other parts of the nation, Modi highlighted the increase in investments from Gulf countries following a G20 event held in the region.

Modi praised the region’s progress away from violence and separatism towards harmony and prosperity, attributing it to balanced development initiatives. He reminisced about the region’s turbulent past and contrasted it with the current positive trajectory. Despite the rain, thousands attended the rally, which was Modi’s second visit to Jammu since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Expressing his vision for Jammu and Kashmir, Modi vowed to build infrastructure to rival international destinations like Switzerland. He praised the region’s youth for their newfound spirit and highlighted the surge in tourism and devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Modi described the scrapping of Article 370 as pivotal, removing the biggest hurdle to the region’s development.

Modi urged the nation to grant his party 370 seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, symbolizing the annulment of Article 370. He criticized dynastic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that those in power were only concerned about their self-interest. Modi took a swipe at the Congress party, highlighting his government’s fulfillment of promises like ‘One Rank One Pension’.

The PM engaged with newly recruited government employees and beneficiaries of various schemes, reaffirming the government’s commitment to a developed and inclusive future for Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with a woman from a remote area of Jammu, seeking support for empowering one crore women in India as “lakhpati didis”.

The development projects launched by Modi included those related to education, railways, aviation, and road sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. He dedicated various rail projects, including a new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan and flagged off the first electric train in the valley, marking a significant step in the region’s infrastructure development.